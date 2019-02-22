Queen’s Ball celebrates mothers, sons

× Expand Photo courtesy of Minda Riley Campbell

The second annual Queen’s Ball will be March 1 at The Club. The event, which celebrates the relationship between mothers and sons, benefits the King’s Home.

Start time is 7 p.m.

“A mother has never been more important in a son’s life,” said Minda Riley Campbell, event founder and chairwoman. “The way she raises him hopefully will have an impact on the way he treats women the rest of his life.”

Campbell said she founded the event because she realized society celebrates other familial relationships — like father-daughter, father-son and mother-daughter — but not the mother-son dynamic.

She wanted to change that.

So she reached out to Lew Burdette, president of King’s Home, and proposed starting an event that recognizes the relationship while raising funds for Burdette’s organization, which provides refuge for women and youth fleeing abuse, homelessness and domestic violence.

The inaugural Queen’s Ball sold out, drawing 400 attendees and raising about $30,000, Campbell said.

“I believe that God’s got his hand on it,” said Campbell, a King’s Home board member. “We are not only grateful but stunned.”

This year’s event has sold out, too, Campbell said, even with increased capacity. The night will feature a DJ, dessert buffet, silent auction, karate demonstration, cartoonist and other live entertainment.

Campbell said she thinks the event can raise twice as much as it did last year for King’s Home.

“I love the fact that every ticket that’s bought, every dime that’s raised, it’s mothers helping mothers provide for their children,” Campbell said.

To register for the waitlist or to find more information, go to kingshome.com/queensball.