Police department to offer 8-week citizen’s police academy course

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Police Department. The Citizen’s Police Academy program will include a half day of instruction at the police department’s gun range on firearm safety.

Beginning April 9, the Homewood Police Department will be holding its 2019 Citizen’s Police Academy courses.

Organized by the training and special operations department, the courses will last eight weeks, and participants will receive instruction on basic departmental knowledge, drugs, vehicle stop procedures and pursuits, crime and DUI investigations, discussion on use of force and what do in an active shooter event.

The police department’s tactical team will also provide a demonstration.

Sgt. Justin Self said there is a half day in the program for participants to learn basic firearms information and safety at the department’s gun range using HPD firearms.

To apply for the program, Self said interested individuals must email him or Cpl. Jon Newland to get the necessary application. The only two requirements are that applicants must successfully pass a background check and work or live within the city of Homewood.

The Homewood Police Department’s Citizen’s Police Academy courses will be every Tuesday night from 6-8 p.m., with dinner provided by the Homewood Police Department.

For more information, contact the Homewood Police Training Center at 332-6841. To get an application, email justin.self@homewoodal.org or jon.newland@homewoodal.org.