Plant preparation for summer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sweet Peas Garden Shop. Jon Culver of Sweet Peas Garden Shop recommends plants like coleus, impatiens, dragon wing begonias, Huechera and caladiums for shady areas of your yard.

Keeping outdoor plants alive in the heat of an Alabama summer can be a challenge, but there are some steps you can take to keep them healthy and thriving.

Jon Culver, owner of Sweet Peas Garden Shop on Linden Avenue, said the first step is to clean out existing plant beds before planting new blooms. When changing your garden from one season to the next, pull out any leftovers flowers and work all the soil loose with a hoe or rake. Adding compost or manure to the soil will keep it loose and make a difference on how the plants grow. Loosen the root system of plants that have been growing in pots to keep them hydrated and to provide better growth once they’re placed in the ground.

Culver said it’s a good idea to visualize how the garden will look before planting.

“Assess your sun situation first, because some plants want more sun and others need shade,” he said.

When deciding which plants to purchase, Culver suggests planting annuals for longer periods of color.

“Annuals will have color the entire summer, whereas perennials will only maintain color for a month and a half, but they will come back every year,” he said. “It’s nice to mix both of them, that way some plants come back the next year while others give you color all season long.”

With the large amount of clay in Alabama soil, Culver suggests planting high in the ground. Going too deep will cause the plant to hoard water and impede root development. Dig the hole half the depth of the root ball, but twice as wide.

“It’s almost like creating a pitcher’s mound and putting the plant right in the middle,” he said. “This allows the water to drain off and allows roots to be at a higher point to get out into new soil.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sweet Peas Garden Shop. Sunny areas of your yard are great spots for plants like vinca, lantana, Pentax, Mexican sage and cleome, Culver said. Photos courtesy of Sweet Peas Garden Shop.

For visual appeal, plant the shorter plants in the front and the taller plants in the back. Culver says to mulch lightly because too much mulch around plant stems can cause them to rot, and light mulch “allows moisture in, keeps the weeds down and gives a more polished, finished look.”

Using a time released fertilizer can last throughout the season and giving a liquid fertilizer in the middle of the season can give plants a boost. After planting, water everything thoroughly to help settle the soil and nurture growth. Once everything is in place, Culver said to tend to it weekly to keep weeds from choking out the plants and cut off old blooms to encourage new growth. And don’t forget to water.

“When watering, if you don’t have an irrigation system, water less frequently for longer periods of time,” Culver said. “Instead of going out and spraying every day, take a sprinkler or hose and water for a long period of time, maybe several times each week. Allowing water to get deep into the soil pulls the roots towards the water.”

Planting for the fall should take place at the end of September into October. That’s also a good time to put down preventative solutions for insects and fungus, or spray with a soap insecticide to help prevent future problems.

“Slugs and snails present a big problem and can do a lot of damage, and putting down a base around the garden will get rid of them,” Culver said. “It’s organic and not harmful to pets.”