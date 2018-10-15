Handmade Art Show and Pickin' in the Park feature local art and music

1 of 21
Alyx Chandler
On Sunday, Oct. 14, the Homewood Arts Council hosted Pickin' in the Park and the Handmade Art Show at Central Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests listened to music, browsed art and enjoyed warm weather at the 25th annual event.
2 of 21
Alyx Chandler
On Sunday, Oct. 14, the Homewood Arts Council hosted Pickin' in the Park and the Handmade Art Show at Central Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests listened to music, browsed art and enjoyed warm weather at the 25th annual event.
3 of 21
Alyx Chandler
On Sunday, Oct. 14, the Homewood Arts Council hosted Pickin' in the Park and the Handmade Art Show at Central Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests listened to music, browsed art and enjoyed warm weather at the 25th annual event.
4 of 21
Alyx Chandler
On Sunday, Oct. 14, the Homewood Arts Council hosted Pickin' in the Park and the Handmade Art Show at Central Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests listened to music, browsed art and enjoyed warm weather at the 25th annual event.
5 of 21
Alyx Chandler
On Sunday, Oct. 14, the Homewood Arts Council hosted Pickin' in the Park and the Handmade Art Show at Central Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests listened to music, browsed art and enjoyed warm weather at the 25th annual event.
6 of 21
Alyx Chandler
On Sunday, Oct. 14, the Homewood Arts Council hosted Pickin' in the Park and the Handmade Art Show at Central Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests listened to music, browsed art and enjoyed warm weather at the 25th annual event.
7 of 21
Alyx Chandler
On Sunday, Oct. 14, the Homewood Arts Council hosted Pickin' in the Park and the Handmade Art Show at Central Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests listened to music, browsed art and enjoyed warm weather at the 25th annual event.
8 of 21
Alyx Chandler
On Sunday, Oct. 14, the Homewood Arts Council hosted Pickin' in the Park and the Handmade Art Show at Central Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests listened to music, browsed art and enjoyed warm weather at the 25th annual event.
9 of 21
Alyx Chandler
On Sunday, Oct. 14, the Homewood Arts Council hosted Pickin' in the Park and the Handmade Art Show at Central Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests listened to music, browsed art and enjoyed warm weather at the 25th annual event.
10 of 21
Alyx Chandler
On Sunday, Oct. 14, the Homewood Arts Council hosted Pickin' in the Park and the Handmade Art Show at Central Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests listened to music, browsed art and enjoyed warm weather at the 25th annual event.
11 of 21
Alyx Chandler
On Sunday, Oct. 14, the Homewood Arts Council hosted Pickin' in the Park and the Handmade Art Show at Central Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests listened to music, browsed art and enjoyed warm weather at the 25th annual event.
12 of 21
Alyx Chandler
On Sunday, Oct. 14, the Homewood Arts Council hosted Pickin' in the Park and the Handmade Art Show at Central Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests listened to music, browsed art and enjoyed warm weather at the 25th annual event.
13 of 21
Alyx Chandler
On Sunday, Oct. 14, the Homewood Arts Council hosted Pickin' in the Park and the Handmade Art Show at Central Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests listened to music, browsed art and enjoyed warm weather at the 25th annual event.
14 of 21
Alyx Chandler
On Sunday, Oct. 14, the Homewood Arts Council hosted Pickin' in the Park and the Handmade Art Show at Central Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests listened to music, browsed art and enjoyed warm weather at the 25th annual event.
15 of 21
Alyx Chandler
On Sunday, Oct. 14, the Homewood Arts Council hosted Pickin' in the Park and the Handmade Art Show at Central Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests listened to music, browsed art and enjoyed warm weather at the 25th annual event.
16 of 21
Alyx Chandler
On Sunday, Oct. 14, the Homewood Arts Council hosted Pickin' in the Park and the Handmade Art Show at Central Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests listened to music, browsed art and enjoyed warm weather at the 25th annual event.
17 of 21
Alyx Chandler
On Sunday, Oct. 14, the Homewood Arts Council hosted Pickin' in the Park and the Handmade Art Show at Central Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests listened to music, browsed art and enjoyed warm weather at the 25th annual event.
18 of 21
Alyx Chandler
On Sunday, Oct. 14, the Homewood Arts Council hosted Pickin' in the Park and the Handmade Art Show at Central Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests listened to music, browsed art and enjoyed warm weather at the 25th annual event.
19 of 21
Alyx Chandler
On Sunday, Oct. 14, the Homewood Arts Council hosted Pickin' in the Park and the Handmade Art Show at Central Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests listened to music, browsed art and enjoyed warm weather at the 25th annual event.
20 of 21
Alyx Chandler
On Sunday, Oct. 14, the Homewood Arts Council hosted Pickin' in the Park and the Handmade Art Show at Central Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests listened to music, browsed art and enjoyed warm weather at the 25th annual event.
21 of 21
Alyx Chandler
On Sunday, Oct. 14, the Homewood Arts Council hosted Pickin' in the Park and the Handmade Art Show at Central Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests listened to music, browsed art and enjoyed warm weather at the 25th annual event.
The 25th annual Handmade Art Show and Pickin' in the Park featured a sunny afternoon of art, string instruments and family fun on Sunday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Over 50 artists displayed their work, which ranged from ceramics to jewelry to leather to prints. Families brought their dogs and sat in lawn chairs to watch the live music over the course of the afternoon. The event included Nashville groups Bob’s Your Uncle and The Ukedelics, as well as The Birmingham Ukulele Society.
For more information, go to handmadeartshowhomewood.com.