PHOTOS: The Art of Chocolate

World renowned chocolatier and award winning pastry chef Susan Notter discuss the process of creating fine European chocolates and sugars to participants during a Homewood library summer event, the Art of Chocolate, on June 5, 2025 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. Homewood Public Library recently hosted renowned pastry chef and chocolatier Susan Notter for an event discussing the process of creating chocolates and sugars.

During the Art of Chocolate event, patrons were treated to chocolate samples made by the chef and watched as she created a swan made of specialized sugar.

After traveling the world, Notter moved to Alabama to open the Pastry and Baking division of Culinard, at Virginia College. She has competed in the Culinary Olympics in Germany, placed 3rd at the Queen of Pastry in Italy and successfully coached 1st and 2nd place winners at the same competition. Currently Chef Notter is the pastry coach of the USA Culinary Olympic Team which represents the USA in international culinary competitions.

She has appeared on numerous Food Network shows including Halloween Wars, where she had the honor of being part of the winning team on the first season. Notter is a member of the American Culinary Federation, the American Academy of Chefs, the Dames D'Escoffier and is the only female USA international certified judge with the World Chefs Association. She opened Elizabeth Moore Chocolate boutique in Pelham where she creates fine European chocolates, single origin chocolate bars, teaches classes and designs special occasion sugar and chocolate showpieces.