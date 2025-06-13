PHOTOS: HPL Bubble Bash

× 1 of 63 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children enjoy a Foam Bubble Bash to celebrate the end of the school year and to kick off the Summer Reading program at the Homewood Public Library on June 12, 2025 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 63 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children enjoy a Foam Bubble Bash to celebrate the end of the school year and to kick off the Summer Reading program at the Homewood Public Library on June 12, 2025 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 63 Expand Photo by David Leong Parents and children enjoy a Foam Bubble Bash to celebrate the end of the school year and to kick off the Summer Reading program at the Homewood Public Library on June 12, 2025 in Homewood, AL. The Homewood Library officially kicked off their summer and Summer Reading program on Thursday with their annual Foam Bubble Bash.

This annual event by the Homewood library marked the end of the school year, hosting a parking lot full of parents and children as they danced and played in foam bubbles sprayed from two large spouts. Foam bubbles and dance music were provided by foamzoneparties.com. Snowood Snoballs was also on-site, providing participants with flavorful snoballs.