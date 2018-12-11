Patsy Pace named library champion

× Expand Submitted by Homewood Public Library Library Champion Patsy Pace with Heather Cover from the Homewood Public Library.

On Dec. 4, Jefferson County Public Library Association awarded Patsy Pace the Library Champion for Homewood Public Library.

The award recognizes an individual or organization that has made a significant contribution to libraries or librarianship in Jefferson County. The honor recognizes Pace’s dedication and devotion to her community’s library.

As a longtime Friends of Homewood Public Library volunteer, Pace exemplifies what it means to be a Library Champion. She brings positive energy to her work and interactions with patrons and staff

Pace has worked shifts in the bookstore and served on the Friends board of directors as vice president. As the current volunteer coordinator for the Friends, Pace works with 30 volunteers to cover 12 shifts each week. She maintains the Friends bookshelf on the main level of the library, and she was one of the first proponents of the Square register for Friends bookstore credit card sales and adding hours to the bookstore schedule. Both of these small changes have had a positive impact on the bookstore.

Pace always goes above and beyond what is expected of a volunteer. She is focused and fearless when it comes to raising money for the Homewood Library, even continuing to work when she broke her arm.

The Friends of the Homewood Public Library provide supplemental funding for items that are not included in the regular library budget. Visit the Friends bookstore Monday-Saturday 10 a.m-4 p.m. to get great deals on used books, audiobooks, magazines, DVDs and CDs.

Submitted by Homewood Public Library