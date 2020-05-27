OLS Welcomes the community during blood drive

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frances Smith Blood donors gather at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church for a blood drive May 17.

The Knights of Columbus of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and the American Red Cross teamed up again for a blood drive.

Donors from the greater community as well as those from the parish lined up to donate on May 17.

There are at least three good reasons to donate blood, according to the event organizers: many blood drives were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, hospitalized patients need blood, and holidays like Memorial Day and Independence Day can negatively affect the blood supply. OLS parishioner and knight John Corso, who organized the project, said the goal was 48 units. Donors received light refreshments as thanks.

Submitted by Frances Smith.