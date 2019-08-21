OLS welcomes past Pontifical Swiss Guard

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frances Smith. Former Pontifical Swiss Guard Thierry Roch (front center) is surrounded by adults and members of the high school youth group after his talk at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church’s Adult Education.

Parishioners of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church were blessed to greet, meet and hear a former Pontifical Swiss Guard on Aug. 18 at the kickoff of Adult Education.

Thierry Roch, 24, spoke to a gathering of nearly 100 people. The native of Rossens,Switzerland, served as a Swiss Guard for two and a half years. During a multimedia presentation, he explained the history and purpose of the guard and described his experiences, including going on pilgrimages and being on the Vatican track team. Roch said “to see the pope was a kind of a gift” and that his service deepened his faith.

“Today, I’m proud of serving Pope Francis because … I think he lets us understand that the Church is not only for priests, but we are the Church, all the young people and others…” Roch said.

Submitted by Frances Smith.