OLS receives Red Cross Award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frances Smith. Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church’s Knights of Columbus Council 4304 Deputy Grand Knight Clark Tucker, center, accepts the church’s Certificate ofAppreciation from Red Cross staff members.

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church is the recipient of a notable award from the American Red Cross. The church’s Knights of Columbus Council 4304 partners with the Red Cross several times a year to hold blood drives.

During a banquet on Sept. 10 in Birmingham, Deputy Grand Knight Clark Tucker accepted the Certificate of Appreciation recognizing the parish for its “contributions and continued work as a church sponsor in strengthening” the Red Cross’s lifesaving mission.

The dedicated efforts by OLS resulted in a total collection of 265 units of blood in fiscal year 2019. The Red Cross maintains that it values what the parish has done and what it will do in the future.

According to the Red Cross, OLS is the number one church for blood drives in the state of Alabama, making it the top group that is not a hospital or university.

Submitted by Frances Smith.