OLS prepares, donates hot meals for the homeless

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Frances Smith On May 17, for the eighth consecutive week, a group of volunteers from Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church prepared 200 special meals to donate to the homeless. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Frances Smith On May 17, for the eighth consecutive week, a group of volunteers from Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church prepared 200 special meals to donate to the homeless. Prev Next

A hot Sunday meal is now on the menu for hundreds of homeless people thanks to a group of parishioners at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. The group enhanced the offerings of the Food For Our Journey nonprofit food truck.

On May 17, for the eighth consecutive week, the group prepared 200 special meals. Two men grilled 400 hot dogs, women baked seven sheet cakes, volunteers diced onions and cut up watermelon, and a team spent the morning plating the food and adding condiments.

The meals filled the truck, and FFOJ executive director Kelly Greene said she was excited for those who were to eat the meals in Birmingham.

“It’s just been a wonderful blessing and community effort,” Greene said. “And they’re willing to do it every weekend that they can, and so far, they haven’t missed, which is such a ministry…. And Father Muller is so generous to allow us to be there at OLS.”

OLS has partnered with FFOJ in collecting and donating groceries to people in need around the Birmingham metro area since April 1. The truck is in the OLS church parking lot every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to accept donations from anyone who wants to give. Details and specifications regarding making sandwiches can be found on the OLS Facebook page.

Submitted by Frances Smith.