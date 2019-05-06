OLS plans for July 4 festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. The Trash and Treasure team stands ready for action at their potluck dinner that kicked off their part of the 70th Independence Day Festival at Our Lady of Sorrows Church.

Our Lady of Sorrows Church (OLS) parishioners are gearing up for their 70th Annual Independence Day Festival. It will be held on Thursday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on church grounds at 1728 Oxmoor Road.

Knights of Columbus Council 4304 is coordinating the event. The charitable fundraiser will include barbecue, games, a raffle and the popular Trash and Treasure rummage sale. Trash and Treasure volunteers and their families launched their busy season on April 29 with a patriotic-themed potluck dinner meeting.

Volunteer tasks include researching, measuring, folding and arranging. Donations will be accepted outside the OLS gym beginning Memorial Day weekend. Everything must be in good condition. Electronics and small appliances must work, and clothing should be clean and on wire hangers.

Items that cannot be accepted include undergarments, mattresses and box springs, cribs, bed pillows, expired car seats, sofa beds, large TVs, tube TVs, pianos and large appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers and dishwashers.

Trash and Treasure shopping in the gym will start at 8 a.m. for the first 400 shoppers who donate $5 for early admission tickets. Otherwise, bargain hunters can enter for free at 9 a.m.

For more information, email Melanie Falconer at joeandmel@bellsouth.net.

