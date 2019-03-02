OLS men’s group raising money for veteran care kits during Lent

× Expand Photo courtesy of Knights of Columbus Assembly 1288 Members of the Knights of Columbus Assembly at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Homewood are collecting funds to help purchase care kits local veterans. These funds will be given to the VA Center in Birmingham.

The Fourth Degree men's group of the Knights of Columbus at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Homewood is helping raise money to purchase care kits for area veterans.

As a Lenten activity and focusing on the Knights of Columbus emphasis on patriotic duty to service God and country, the men's group is soliciting donations to aid Birmingham area veterans. Donations will be presented to the Veterans Administration Hospital for the purpose of purchasing and preparing personal aid kits, as a demonstration of gratitude for hospitalized veterans in Birmingham. The kits include toiletry items and cost less than $5 each.

"While many know the OLS Knight of Columbus for our annual July 4th BBQ Festival, our group also started raising money three years ago to provide veterans care kits," said Rick Lange, president of the Knights of Columbus Assembly 1288.

The veteran care kit drive ends April 21. Donations can be mailed to Our Lady of Sorrows at 1728 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, AL 35209, with checks made out to the Knights of Columbus. Online donations can be made through GoFundMe at gofundme.com/nwxcq-knight039s-of-columbus-lenten-veteran-care-kit-drive.

Submitted by Knights of Columbus Assembly 1288