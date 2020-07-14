OLS July 4th Festival Adjusts and Endures in its 71st Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frances Smith Knights of Columbus member James Alan Owen mans the grill on July 3 for the 71st Annual Independence Day Festival at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.

Birmingham’s oldest Independence Day celebration at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church has withstood the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 71st annual festival was a modified occasion that welcomed current and former parishioners and guests from the Birmingham community. The event featured the renowned food and a raffle, but other elements were set aside.

Members of the Knights of Columbus Council 4304 coordinated the event and grilled several thousand pounds of meat that could be pre-ordered and bought in bulk July 2-3 or as part of a variety of plates on July 3-4. Ordering and payment were made via drive-up service and curbside delivery was facilitated by volunteers in masks and gloves. Because of the need for social distancing, other components of the tradition could not be accommodated including the rummage sale, bake sale, games, and church tours.

The grand marshal of the fest was OLS Pastor Rev. Msgr. Martin Muller. Parishioner Bo Lovell was awarded the Ernie Eltz Volunteer of the Year Award. Festival proceeds will benefit charities.

Submitted by Frances Smith.