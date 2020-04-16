OLS holds Priestly Silver Jubilee

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy Mary Stephens Pug Christine LaRussa and Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church’s associate pastor Father Balta Pentareddy, display the Papal blessing sent by Pope Francis to celebrate Father Balta’s 25th anniversary as a priest. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy Mary Stephens Pug Birmingham Catholic Diocese’s Bishop Robert Baker (center) is flanked by Father Gali Balaswamy (left) and Our Lady of Sorrows associate pastor Father Balta Pentareddy (right) as more than 200 people attend the Mass of Thanksgiving celebrating the priestly ordination of Father Balta at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy Mary Stephens Pug An open-air procession at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church begins the celebration of associate pastor Father Balta Pentareddy’s silver anniversary of his priestly ordination. Prev Next

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church associate pastor Father Balta Raju Reddy Pentareddy celebrated a Mass of Thanksgiving on March 15 to mark the 25th anniversary of his priestly ordination.

An outdoor procession through the decorated campus to the church included Bishop Robert Baker of the Birmingham Diocese, altar servers, children dressed as angels, 16 priests, parishioners and guests. Holy Mass included traditional and Indian hymns, a renewal of his priestly vows before the bishop, and the presentation of a Papal blessing.

During his homily, Father Balta spoke of “the beauty of my Christian life.” He thanked OLS Pastor Rev. Msgr. Martin Muller, the people of the parish, Bishop Baker, and his bishop in his home diocese of Warangal in India.

“I can say from the bottom of my heart Jesus qualifies the unqualified,” he said. “Today I thank the Lord for all His goodness.”

A reception followed featuring performances of Indian dancing and singing against colorful decorations. Guests included Father Balta’s brother and friends from his home in Warangal, Telangana, India who had been at his ordination. A presentation of shawls was conducted by the Parish Council to the concelebrants of the Mass. Refreshments included Indian cuisine and American fare.

Father Balta has been at OLS since July 2016, and before that, he was at St. Aloysius in Bessemer.

Submitted by Frances Smith.