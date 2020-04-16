OLS connects with Food For Our Journey, parishioners’ donations fill food truck

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Frances Smith. Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church partnered with Food For Our Journey to host a weekly food drive. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Frances Smith. Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church partnered with Food For Our Journey to host a weekly food drive. Prev Next

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church (OLS) partnered with Food For Our Journey (FFOJ) to collect and donate items to people in need around the Birmingham metro area.

FFOJ executive director Kelly Greene said that on April 1, during the inaugural collection, parishioners brought around 400 sandwiches, 280 bags of chips, 50 pounds of fruit, dozens of snack and cereal bars, fruit cups, over 1,200 bottles of water and other drinks, a dozen cases of cheese or peanut butter crackers, and sweets, including homemade cookies and cupcakes.

Greene expressed gratitude and delight in response to the OLS collection. “It was wonderful!” she said.

The mission of Food For Our Journey is “to deliver meals to the hungry, putting God’s love into action.” The FFOJ truck will be in the OLS church parking lot every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to accept donations.

More details and specifications regarding making sandwiches can be found on the OLS Facebook page.

Submitted by Frances Smith.