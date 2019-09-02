OLS celebrates 27 years of perpetual adoration

× Expand Photos courtesy of Frances Smith. Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Pastor Rev. Msgr. Martin Muller leads the processional with the Knights of Columbus as honor guard to celebrate 27 years of Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration at OLS.

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration endures at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Homewood as the parish celebrates the 27th anniversary of the devotion. Parishioners gathered on Aug. 24 to acknowledge the occasion. The celebration began with a processional of OLS Pastor Rev. Msgr. Martin Muller and altar servers with the Knights of Columbus as the Honor Guard. Benediction was followed by the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.

The sanctuary exhibited more than 300 red roses representing each committed adorer. Five white roses represented those committed adorers who died since the last anniversary. In addition to committed adorers and their substitutes, more than 5,700 people visited the Chapel of Our Savior during the past year from the countries of Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Cameroon, India,Poland and Canada. Adorers also came from various local parishes.

Several books bearing the names and petitions of adorers and visitors were brought forward with the bread and wine during the offertory. Muller offered his gratefulness.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Frances Smith. From left to right: Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration co-founder Mary Claire Brouillette, OLS Pastor Rev. Msgr. Martin Muller, and OLS associate pastor Father Balta Pentareddy admire the cake celebrating the 27th anniversary of the devotion.

“Once again we have a crowd of people here to celebrate. This Mass is offered in thanksgiving to God for all those people who have committed hours and those substitute people,” he said.

Muller listed many of the parish’s ministries, saying they flow from the adoration chapel.

“The blessing of perpetual adoration is beyond my standing here and describing it,” he said. “It is Jesus who runs this parish so successfully. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

After Mass, committed adorers, substitutes and families enjoyed food and fellowship at a catered appreciation feast in the Family Life Center. In 1981 Pope John Paul II established Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration at St. Peter’s Basilica and urged parishes to do so. Perpetual Adoration at OLS was founded by parishioners Mary Claire Brouillette and the late Ida Wilker. OLS is one of about 1,000 parishes in the United States that has the devotion.

Submitted by Frances Smith.