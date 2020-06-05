New president of Southland Transportation Group announced

Southland Transportation Group announced Andrew Linn has accepted the role of president, effective June 1, 2020.

“I am excited to announce this promotion”, said Southlands CEO Drew Linn. “Andrew is passionate about this industry, and we will see great things under his leadership. I’ve seen him embrace complex circumstances and turn them into wonderful opportunities. Andrew is well respected within our organization and throughout the industry.”

Linn, who previously served as vice president, will lead the operations of Southland, a company headquartered in Homewood, Alabama, with seven locations throughout the state.

A native of Tuscaloosa, Andrew graduated from the University of Alabama and began his career with Navistar Inc., the manufacturer of International Trucks and IC Bus. As vocational sales manager, Andrew specialized in government and municipal applications in the Midwest region of the country. After serving three years with Navistar, Andrew returned to Alabama to join Southland in his current role.

Andrew is a graduate of the American Truck Dealer Academy and a board member of the Alabama Trucking Association. He resides in Homewood with his wife and two children.

The past President Drew Linn will continue in the role of CEO.

Southland is an award-winning truck, trailer and bus dealership. It offers sales, parts, service and repair with locations in Birmingham, Homewood, Huntsville, Montgomery, and Tuscaloosa. The dealership offers a full range of International Trucks, IC Buses, Wabash, Transcraft, Dorsey and Benson Trailers, Idealease truck leasing and rental and a state-of-the art body shop.

