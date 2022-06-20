Miss Alabama celebrating 100 years

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Miss Alabama Facebook page Lauren Bradford is crowned Miss Alabama 2021

The Miss Alabama Organization is commemorating its 100th anniversary the end of June. The milestone actually occurred last year, but due to COVID limitations, the celebration is occurring this year.

40 candidates from around the state will arrive on the campus of Samford University on Sunday, June 26, to begin competition for the title of Miss Alabama 2022. A total of $125,500 in cash scholarships will be awarded to the candidates in addition to in-kind scholarships from colleges and universities from across the state.

“A Centennial Celebration“ is the theme of the four night competition taking place June 29 through July 2. Each night's show will feature Lauren Bradford (Miss Alabama 2022) and 1st Runner up to Miss America. Joining her onstage will be Jessica Procter Gilmore (Miss Alabama 2017), Shannon Camper Chandler (Miss Alabama 2004) and Julie Coons Peterson (Miss Alabama 1989) and Marcelle LeBlanc of Birmingham (Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2021). Also in attendance on the final night of competition will be Heather Whitestone McCallum (Miss America 1995) and Deidre Downs (Miss America 2005),

Mistresses of Ceremonies will be Courtney Porter Orazine (Miss Alabama 2013), Callie Walker (Miss Alabama 2018) and Tammy Little Haynes (Miss Alabama 1984) for preliminary nights and Alison McCreary Gengelbach (Miss Alabama 1996 ) for the final night.

Numerous former Miss Alabama titleholders will perform during the celebration including Teresa Cheatham Crosby (1978), Resha Riggins (1990), Jamie Langley Henderson (2007), Amanda Tapley McGriff (2008), Anna Laura Bryan Strider (2012) and Tiara Pennington (2019-2020).

The candidates will compete in 4 categories: Private Interview, Talent, Red Carpet Evening Wear and Onstage Question/Social Impact Pitch. The interviews for the 40 candidates will be held at the historic Tutwiler Hotel.

The annual Miss Alabama Golf Classic will take place on Monday, June 27 at the Robert Trent Jones Oxmoor Valley golf course to raise money for scholarships.

The competition finals will be held Saturday, July 2, where the Top 12 semifinalists will compete for the title. All events will be held at Samford’s Wright Center at 7 p.m. each evening. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased by calling the Miss Alabama Office at 205-871-6276.

--Submitted by Nan Teninbaum, President of the Miss Alabama Organization