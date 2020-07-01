Ward 1's Melanie Geer running for City Council

× Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Geer Homewood resident Melanie Geer will run for City Council in Ward 1, Place 2 in the 2020 elections.

Homewood resident Melanie Geer announced her candidacy for the Homewood City Council in Ward 1 for Place 2.

Geer, 57, said she decided to run for council after years of participating in neighborhood and council meetings.

“I’ve decided to run for City Council to be a strong voice for the people of Ward 1,” she said. “To live in a walkable, green, historic and diverse community is a priority for my family, and we have found that in Homewood. We live in a wonderful community. Let’s work together to make it an even better place to call home.”

Geer’s campaign will focus on three key areas: revitalizing and preserving Homewood’s downtown and the adjacent historic Rosedale community; continued improvements to the city’s infrastructure while balancing the demands of growth and development; and open, transparent communication and accountability in all areas of the city government. She said she will represent the voice of Ward 1 residents and property owners in important downtown rezoning conversations and said she will work to protect and preserve all of the neighborhoods in Homewood.

“Over the past several years, we’ve seen a lot of changes in our little corner of Edgewood,” she said. “This community is thriving, and together we can make good decisions about growth and development so that all the things we love about Edgewood and Homewood will be there for future generations.”

Geer graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and received her master’s in business administration from UAB. She has worked for over 13 years for large corporations and for the U.S. government. She also had a small business for five years and has worked with community organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham, STAIR Birmingham and Better Basics. Her husband is Michael Geer, and she has two college-aged children.

The election for Homewood mayor and City Council seats is Aug. 25. Qualifying starts July 7 and goes through July 21.

If you are running in this year's election for mayor or for a seat on City Council, please email ischnader@starnespublishing.com to be featured in our upcoming election guide.