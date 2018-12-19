MealsOnCol provides comfort food to cancer patients

× Expand Photo courtesy of Allison Litton MealsOnCol, started by Dr. Allison Litton, strives to improve the quality of life of cancer patients by delivering ready made meals right to their doors.

MealsOnCol is the brainchild of Dr. Allison Litton, but for years it seemed like it would just remain an idea in her head.

With 15 years of experience in cancer education and evaluation methods, she and her colleagues would occasionally discuss the lack of nutritious meals for cancer patients that would help alleviate side effects of treatment.

“It’s something that has always come up,” Litton said. “‘Someone should do this, someone should do that.’”

Litton would eventually become that someone.

Toward the end of 2017, when three of her close friends were diagnosed with late-stage cancer, she knew what she needed to do.

MealsOnCol, the name a play off of the word “oncology,” was born. The goal for the organization is to help improve the quality of life of cancer patients by delivering ready-made, delicious meals to their doors.

The meals are produced out of a commercial location, Chef’s Workshop in Hoover, and categorized in eight categories depending on what symptoms patients are struggling with or their special nutritional needs. The categories range from nausea, mouth or throat soreness, snacks and smoothies, general healthy foods and even special meals to eat on chemotherapy days.

Orders for meals are placed online. As long as they’re placed by 5 p.m. on Monday, the patient will receive their meals on Wednesday, with the delivery times varying based on their location. The organization serves the entire Birmingham metro area. The meals are delivered in a cooler to keep them refrigerated and can stay good for up to a week.

Even though patients can order meals for themselves, friends and family members can donate money for a meal for a specific patient through MealsOnCol website’s “Donate” tab. The donation is made available to the patient once they place their order, and the donor can even have a card with a message sent along with the meal.

Volunteers handle the meal delivery process and, with it still being a new organization working towards getting nonprofit certification, there’s always room for more. Currently, the state of Alabama recognizes the organization as a charity. Litton said different business and high school groups are interested in getting involved, but typically it’s those that have a connection to the cause that want to give back.

“Right now our greatest need is donations and just spreading the word.” she said.

So far, MealsOnCol has made connections with different health organizations in the area, like UAB, and has gotten them to distribute flyers to their patients.

Litton notes that food is a typical comfort gift in the south when someone gives birth, is sick or loses a friend or family member. However, cancer patients may not be able to eat some of the foods they’re given because of the side effects of their treatment.

MealsOnCol, she said, allows family and friends to be involved in their lives during a time when they need comfort the most.

“It provides people with nutritious food, and it recognizes what they’re going through,” she said. “It tells them ‘Hey, I see you, and I support you.’”

To learn more about MealsOnCol,place an order or make a donation, you can visit their website at mealsoncol.org.