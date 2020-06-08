Mayor running for reelection

Homewood Mayor Scott McBrayer announced that he will run for reelection for mayor in this year’s election.

McBrayer has been mayor of Homewood since 2008. He has also served two terms on City Council, served on the Public Works committee, chaired both the Special Issues Committee and the Public Safety Committee and served as a member of the Industrial Development Board.

When McBrayer was elected as mayor in 2008, he felt the city had become complacent, he said, noting that there had not been much development and that the city was not in a good financial position. Since then, the city has had budget surpluses every year.

“The best is yet to come!!” McBrayer said in a Facebook post. “With budget surpluses since 2008 and a Rainy Day Fund in excess of 11 million, I’m proud to say the State of Homewood is Strong. I will do everything within me to preserve our wonderful city.”

McBrayer also is the general manager of Ridout’s Valley Chapel in Homewood. He has been an associate of Dignity Memorial since 1990.

McBrayer received a business management degree from Samford University and a mortuary science degree from Jefferson State Community College. He is also a member of the Jefferson County Mayor's Association and the director for the southern portion of Jefferson County Emergency Management Association.

The election for Homewood mayor and City Council seats is Aug. 25. Qualifying starts July 7 and goes through July 21.

If you are running in this year's election for mayor or for a seat on City Council, please email ischnader@starnespublishing.com to be featured in our upcoming election guide.