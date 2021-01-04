Marketing Executive Joins Lakeshore Foundation Board of Directors

× Expand Photo courtesy of Damian Veazey. Johnny A. Smith Jr.

Johnny A. Smith Jr., vice president of marketing services for Encompass Health, has joined Lakeshore Foundation’s Board of Directors.

Lakeshore president Jeff Underwood said, “Smith’s experience in marketing and communications in the healthcare industry should greatly impact Lakeshore’s knowledge and efforts to reach more people with physical disabilities and chronic health conditions that could benefit from our services.”

In his position at Encompass, Smith leads a team of marketing, public relations, communications, market research, creative services, digital marketing and print service professionals. Encompass Health operates 136 hospitals and more than 300 home health and hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico.

Previously, Smith was national senior director of marketing and communications for Ascension, the largest non-profit health system in the United States. Prior to his role at Ascension, he was director of corporate communications for St. Vincent, a 22-hospital system in Indiana. Smith began his career at Indiana University Health.

“Lakeshore Foundation is one of the nation’s preeminent organizations creating healthy and active lifestyle opportunities for people with physical disabilities,” Smith said. “I look forward to serving and collaborating with community leaders to realize the future plans and growth of the organization.”

Smith has a Master of Arts Communication from Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor of Science in Public Relations from Ball State University. He also serves on the American Lung Association National Board, and is a past board member for the UNCF St. Louis, Marillac Mission Fund, Madame Walker Theatre and Saving Orphans through Healthcare and Outreach.

Submitted by Damian Veazey.