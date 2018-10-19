Market Noel returns to Hoover

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Community members browse the various vendors at Market Noel on Nov. 16, 2017, at the Finley Center. This year’s holiday shopping event will host more than 100 vendors.

Market Noel will once again be held at the Finley Center this November, offering area residents a chance to purchase holiday gifts, food and enjoy other features.

The event is scheduled for four days in mid-November: Nov. 14 from 7 to 10 p.m.; Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Market Noel showcases more than 100 regional and national vendors, featuring fashion and home decor, jewelry, holiday items, children’s clothes, gourmet food, art and more.

Preview Noel will be on the first night, Nov. 14, from 7 to 9 p.m., allowing a limited number of guests to have signature “swag bags” before a night of private shopping and festivities begin. Live music and hors d’oeuvres by Evans Meats will be featured, as well as a beer garden. Whiskey toss, wine plinko and a Diamonds Direct Diamond Drop, valued at $5,000, will also be offered.

Tickets are limited in number and include an additional general admission ticket.

On Nov. 16, 6-9 p.m., the Junior League of Birmingham’s Hearts Birmingham, a new event centered on celebrating the city, will take place. The night will feature free food from different vendors, live performances from area high schools, an “exclusive” teachers lounge, games and more.

Sunday will feature Brunch with Santa, with seatings at 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Tickets, which are limited in number, include breakfast bites and beverages, a picture with Santa and a chance to win four VIP tickets to the Polar Express.

Tickets can be purchased at marketnoel.net and go toward funding the Junior League of Birmingham community projects including Backpack Buddies, Mobile Food Pantry, JLB Second Servings and Meals on Wheels, all of which provide food to children, families, homeless teens and the elderly.