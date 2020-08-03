Mark Quimby running for City Council in Ward 3, Place 2

× Expand Mark Quimby.

Ward 3’s Mark Quimby announced he is running for City Council in Ward 3, Place 2 in the upcoming election.

Quimby, 38, is the regional manager of southwestern and major projects at Security Engineers Inc. This is his first run for municipal office.

Quimby said, if elected, he wants to continue the push to improve the Ward 3 strip of Green Springs Highway.

“I want it to be something our citizens are proud of, not have to make excuses for,” he said.

He said he wants to connect pedestrian sidewalks, and he also said he wants to protect the property value and curb appeal of the residents and business owners by ensuring related codes are followed.

Quimby wants to push for a full-time city manager, he said. He also wants to aid key stakeholders in pushing for an evaluation and improvements to the infrastructure, specifically the stormwater system, he said.

Last and most importantly, Quimby said, he wants to create a culture of civic engagement within the constituency.

“Municipal functions are often met with a lackluster engagement, and I believe this to largely be due to a feeling of disconnect between the residents and business owners and their representatives,” he said. “I want to foster open communication with my constituency so they feel their voice is being brought to bear on a regular basis at the City Council.

“The purpose of this sort of public service is to bridge the gap between City Hall and the people who live and work in the ward. I do not see it as my job to lock myself into rigid and inflexible focuses, but rather to keep my finger on the pulse of the community and represent their collective needs and desires as best I can.”

Quimby is the chair of Jefferson State Community College’s Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement Advisory Committee. He is a board member and SSRP sector chief for Birmingham Member’s Alliance of InfraGard. He is a former sergeant in a USMC ground combat unit and had multiple deployments. He is the former president of UAB Police’s Campus Watch program. He is also a former chapter chair of Birmingham’s chapter of ASIS International.

He received his bachelor’s degree in homeland security and emergency management from Ashford University. He also received a master’s degree in criminal justice: advanced counterterrorism and homeland security from Southern New Hampshire University.

For more information, visit facebook.com/mark.quimby.31.