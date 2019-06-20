Making something good from tragedy

× Expand Photo courtesy Lettermen of the USA. Darryl Fuhrman, left, presents an autographed Notre Dame football to 95-year-old WWII U.S. Marine Corps veteran Terry O’Reilly, in celebration of Veterans Day 2018.

The tornado outbreak that hit the Southeast in April 2011 tore through Alabama with horrifying force, killing 238 people.

It left an indelible imprint, psychologically and even spiritually, on many survivors and the volunteers who helped clean up the damage. Among those people was Darryl Fuhrman, now a Homewood resident.

“It altered my life in a way I couldn’t foresee,” he said.

On April 27, 2011 — the day the storms hit Tuscaloosa and Birmingham — Fuhrman was an assistant football coach at North Paulding High School in Atlanta. “The only thing I was worried about was spring training,” he said.

But Fuhrman, who played football at The University of Alabama in the mid-1980s, saw the news accounts of the destruction in Tuscaloosa.

“That night, I decided I was going to resign from coaching and go home, because it was all hands on deck,” he said.

Fuhrman headed back to Tuscaloosa to volunteer in storm clean-up, working alongside former Tide players like Rich Wingo and Murray Legg. That summer, Fuhrman helped organize a flag football game between former Alabama and Auburn football players that raised about $150,000 for the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund.

Also in 2011, Fuhrman — along with other former Tide and Tiger coaches and players — formed the nonprofit Lettermen of the Iron Bowl, which became Lettermen of the USA in 2014.

The all-volunteer group, based in Homewood, seeks to help disaster victims, to honor veterans and to assist veterans and former college athletes facing hardships and homelessness. Using its large social network of players and coaches, LOTUSA seeks to offer the motivation and support some people need to get back on track after facing hard times.

Fuhrman appreciates the special bond that formed between former Alabama and Auburn players in the wake of the storm and helped make it possible for the nonprofit to be born.

“I’m a pretty spiritual person,” said Fuhrman, a devout Catholic. “I believe even in a bad time like the tornados, something good can come out of it. Proving that rival teams and fan bases can work together to take on major social causes is part of that.”

A native of the city of Southside, Fuhrman was a linebacker for the Crimson Tide — playing with such greats at the position as Cornelius Bennett and the late Derrick Thomas — from 1985 to 1987.

A long-time sales professional, Fuhrman now serves as director of the all-volunteer Lettermen organization, with former Tide player Desmond Holoman serving as vice president.

In February, the organization held its first annual One Yard at a Time Gala fundraiser in Mountain Brook, attracting about 200 attendees and 30 coaches and players.

LOTUSA has about 9,000-10,000 people in its social media network, according to Fuhrman. The roughly 700 former players who originally were part of the group remain in touch on a private Facebook page.

× Expand Photo courtesy Lettermen of the USA. Darryl Fuhrman, executive director and founder of the Homewood-based nonprofit Lettermen of the USA relaxes at his favorite hangout and meeting place, Salem’s Diner in Homewood.

There are players or coaches involved with the organization in California, Washington, Utah, Texas and New Jersey, as well as Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana and Florida, according to Fuhrman.

“We take the many diverse skills of athletes and coaches and built a national platform,” Fuhrman said.

At press time, he said the Lettermen would soon do something to help out in Lee County, where 23 people died recently in a tornado.

The group always seeks to help and encourage veterans — a powerful cause for Fuhrman, whose late father served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

For example, the LOTUSA recently purchased an electric scooter for a 90-year-old World War II U.S. Navy veteran, then made a $3,000 down payment to purchase a van that would allow him to transport his scooter.

The organization is becoming well-known for its efforts to give autographed footballs to veterans, including WWII, Korea War and Vietnam veterans and those who’ve been seriously wounded, often in Iraq or Afghanistan. The footballs are signed by great players and current or former coaches at the recipients’ favorite schools.

The organization always seek to help former players who are in need, according to Fuhrman.

“No organization is worth its salt that doesn’t help it own,” he said.