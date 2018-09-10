Mac and cheese festival brings out hundreds

× 1 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival saw hundreds of local community members come out and try macaroni and cheese from more than 20 restaurants and catering services. This was the second year for the event, held on Sept. 9, 2018, at Brookwood Village. × 2 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival saw hundreds of local community members come out and try macaroni and cheese from more than 20 restaurants and catering services. This was the second year for the event, held on Sept. 9, 2018, at Brookwood Village. × 3 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival saw hundreds of local community members come out and try macaroni and cheese from more than 20 restaurants and catering services. This was the second year for the event, held on Sept. 9, 2018, at Brookwood Village. × 4 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival saw hundreds of local community members come out and try macaroni and cheese from more than 20 restaurants and catering services. This was the second year for the event, held on Sept. 9, 2018, at Brookwood Village. × 5 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival saw hundreds of local community members come out and try macaroni and cheese from more than 20 restaurants and catering services. This was the second year for the event, held on Sept. 9, 2018, at Brookwood Village. × 6 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival saw hundreds of local community members come out and try macaroni and cheese from more than 20 restaurants and catering services. This was the second year for the event, held on Sept. 9, 2018, at Brookwood Village. × 7 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival saw hundreds of local community members come out and try macaroni and cheese from more than 20 restaurants and catering services. This was the second year for the event, held on Sept. 9, 2018, at Brookwood Village. × 8 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival saw hundreds of local community members come out and try macaroni and cheese from more than 20 restaurants and catering services. This was the second year for the event, held on Sept. 9, 2018, at Brookwood Village. × 9 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival saw hundreds of local community members come out and try macaroni and cheese from more than 20 restaurants and catering services. This was the second year for the event, held on Sept. 9, 2018, at Brookwood Village. × 10 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival saw hundreds of local community members come out and try macaroni and cheese from more than 20 restaurants and catering services. This was the second year for the event, held on Sept. 9, 2018, at Brookwood Village. × 11 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival saw hundreds of local community members come out and try macaroni and cheese from more than 20 restaurants and catering services. This was the second year for the event, held on Sept. 9, 2018, at Brookwood Village. × 12 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival saw hundreds of local community members come out and try macaroni and cheese from more than 20 restaurants and catering services. This was the second year for the event, held on Sept. 9, 2018, at Brookwood Village. × 13 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival saw hundreds of local community members come out and try macaroni and cheese from more than 20 restaurants and catering services. This was the second year for the event, held on Sept. 9, 2018, at Brookwood Village. × 14 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival saw hundreds of local community members come out and try macaroni and cheese from more than 20 restaurants and catering services. This was the second year for the event, held on Sept. 9, 2018, at Brookwood Village. × 15 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival saw hundreds of local community members come out and try macaroni and cheese from more than 20 restaurants and catering services. This was the second year for the event, held on Sept. 9, 2018, at Brookwood Village. Prev Next

Everyone loves comfort food, regardless of the time of year. So when the second annual Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival came around, hundreds made their way to Brookwood Village to taste macaroni and cheese samplings from more than 20 restaurants and catering services.

Some of the samples included bacon and chives, while others went for a classic creamy macaroni and cheese recipe, but with their own twist. Guests were also treated to live music by Southern Choice and The Cast Iron Giants, and a panel of special guests served as judges for each sample of macaroni and cheese.

The event was hosted by Community Grief Support, a local nonprofit designed to offer free, compassionate grief support counseling in the Birmingham area, according to their Facebook page. All proceeds will go back to Community Grief Support to further support their free counseling.