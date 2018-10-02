Local to participate in Where's the Chair breast cancer fundraiser

× Expand Courtesy of the American Cancer Society Where's The Chair Wednesdays The American Cancer Society's Junior Executive Board is holding Where's The Chair Wednesdays as a fundraiser for breast cancer awareness.

The American Cancer Society’s Junior Executive Board will be holding a Where’s the Chair Wednesdays awareness campaign in October. The event invites participants to search for a giant pink chair around Birmingham in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

During the challenge, participants can listen to Birmingham Mountain Radio (107.3) for clues of the pink chair’s whereabouts from 7-9 a.m. Using the clues, they will have to locate and post a picture following American Cancer Society Birmingham with #WheresTheChairWednesdays on Instagram. The first person to complete these tasks is the challenge winner. The locations will hold breast cancer awareness information, along with important facts and screening guidelines.

The JEB’s mission is to support the ACS in bringing awareness to all types of cancer through volunteering and fundraising. The Where’s the Chair Wednesdays awareness campaign is just one of their events created to aid the ACS in bringing awareness and care to Birmingham.

The JEB includes Homewood High teacher Hannah Snell.

As a child, Hannah Snell looked up to her grandparents, who traveled the world as missionaries. Snell’s heroes were strong and loved in their family. So when her grandmother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, it was hard for Snell and her family see her in such a weak state.

“The lasting effect on my family is something I've noticed more as I get older, and if there's any way I can prevent that from happening to others in the future, I want to be a part of that opportunity,” Snell said.

Snell has worked with the American Cancer Society remotely through Relay for Life and now works with the Junior Executive Board to help the Relay program thrive and to serve her community. While her grandmother passed away from the disease when she was 11, the impact she saw has given Snell more incentive to help prevent others from suffering the way her family has.

As an HHS teacher, Snell works with the Relay for Life Club and hopes her position in the JEB will give her more opportunities to help people who share the same motive of finding a cure.

“If there's anything that everyone can agree on, it's that fighting cancer is important,” Snell said. “Volunteering or donating through ACS is a great way to have an impact in that fight.”