Local worshippers follow Way of the Cross on rainy Good Friday

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Following in the steps Bagpiper Kathleen Ryan and Brian Erickson, senior pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church in Homewood, lead the way in the annual Way of the Cross on Fri., April 19, 2019, in Central Park. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Opening with prayer Local clergy, including Charles Youngson (R), associate pastor of All Saints Episcopal Church, and Joe Genau (L), pastor of Edgewood Presbyterian Church, took part in the Way of the Cross, which began at Homewood's Central Park. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Musical accompaniment Bagpiper Kathleen Ryan in Central Park just before the beginning of the annual Way of the Cross procession. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. A solemn procession Some of the worshippers who took part in the annual Way of the Cross in Homewood. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. Stops along the way The Way of the Cross procession paused periodically for readings and prayer and to allow someone else to carry the cross. Seth Olson, associate pastor of All Saints Episcopal Church, is shown at left. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. Bowing in prayer Worshippers pause for prayer led by Rev. Seth Olson during the Way of the Cross. Prev Next

About 75 worshippers and several local ministers braved bad weather to take part in a religious ceremony that has become a Homewood tradition, the annual The Way of the Cross procession, on the afternoon of Good Friday, April 19.

The event was blessed with a perfect sunny afternoon in 2018, but not this year. The skies were cloudy on Friday, with intermittent hard rain.

But the event continued, with participants meeting at Homewood Central Park at 2 p.m. and walking to Edgewood Presbyterian Church, a distance of about one mile.

Along the route, worshippers periodically paused to read scripture and pray, and representatives from different churches took turns carrying the 8-foot wooden cross

Trinity United Methodist Church Senior Pastor Brian Erickson carried the cross on the first leg of the procession on Friday.

“As we’re walking, we’re remembering the stations of the cross, the primary moments of Jesus’ final hours on earth,” Erickson told The Homewood Star recently.

Dawson Memorial Baptist, All Saints Episcopal Church, Bethel A.M.E, Homewood Cumberland Presbyterian, Raleigh Avenue Baptist, Second Presbyterian and Trinity West Homewood were among the local churches set to participate, according to Erickson.

The roughly hour-long procession Friday was scheduled to close with a worship service at Edgewood Presbyterian.