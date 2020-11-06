Local Boy Scout achieves Eagle Scout Rank

× Expand Photo courtesy of Marilyn Henry. Thomas Robinson.

A Boy Scout at Dawson Church’s Troop No. 83 achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in August.

Thomas Robinson began his scouting career 12 years ago in Homewood. He earned the Arrow of Light as a Cub Scout, was inducted into the Order of the Arrow and earned 26 merit badges and the God and Church award. Robinson held leadership positions as Patrol Leader, Instructor, Scribe, Troop Historian and Chaplain’s Aide. He completed the Philmont High Adventure expedition.

Robinson contacted the Humane Society in August 2019 and began discussions about improving the trails as an Eagle Scout Service Project. Project plans grew from a trailhead kiosk to include a new seating area with two iron benches, a second kiosk, replacing trail markers and adding a trail map for the trailhead. Once plans were approved, he organized workdays and manpower from fellow scouts, adult leaders, friends, and family. The project was completed in July.

Robinson is a senior at Homewood High School. He plays trombone in the Homewood Patriot Band and marched in the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. He also serves on the Junior Board of Our Hope International. Thomas is a member of Dawson Memorial Baptist Church. He is a member of the Chapel Choir and the Chapel Ensemble.

Robinson’s parents are Sarah Robinson and David Robinson.

Submitted by Marilyn Henry.