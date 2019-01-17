Lil Lambs annual sale kicks off Feb. 28 at Trinity United Methodist

× Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. Trinity United Methodist Church will hold another round of its popular Lil Lambs consignment sale, featuring gently used toys, children’s clothing and furniture, Feb. 28 through March 2 at the church gymnasium.

Trinity United Methodist Church will be holding another round of its popular Lil Lambs consignment sale Feb. 28 through March 2.

For a $5 entrance fee, shoppers can get early access to find a steal during the preview sale Feb. 28, with volunteers allowed to shop at 4 p.m., consigners at 5 p.m. and the public from 6-8 p.m.

There will be free admission to the sale for all March 1 and 2.

As usual, the vendors get 70 percent of the profit from the sale of their items, while the church gets 30 percent. The proceeds from every Lil Lambs sale goes toward funding mission and outreach projects in the community, church and abroad.

All unsold items that sellers opt to have donated are put into Trinity’s Modern Family Ministry Closet, which helps families in need, and its My Child’s Closet, which assists families that have been affected by a disaster and need clothes for their children.

Those interested in becoming a vendor can find the necessary information about check-in, tagging and creating an inventory sheet on the church’s website, trinitybirmingham.com. A seller agreement will be given upon arrival at the church during check-in. The last day to register as a consigner or volunteer for the sale is Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.

The Lil Lambs consignment sale will be held in the church’s gym from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 1 and 9 a.m. to noon on March 2, with many items sold at half price.