Lewis named PTR Member of the Year

The Professional Tennis Registry (PTR) presented its annual awards in February during the PTR International Tennis Symposium.

Livingstone “Rudy” Lewis, of Homewood, has been named PTR Member of the Year for Alabama. This award is presented to a member who has shown dedication and diligence in promoting and supporting tennis and PTR.

For more than 20 years, Lewis has given back to the game he loves. In 1995, he helped establish the James Lewis Tennis Scholarship Foundation, and he was instrumental in renaming the Ensley Tennis Center to the James Lewis Tennis Center in April 1998.

Lewis helped initiate the Birmingham Area Tennis Association and served as chair of Alabama Tennis Association information technology. Later, he served on the USTA Southern IT Committee, including a stint as vice chair, and was chair of the section’s nine-state Multicultural Committee.

Lewis was on the board of trustees of the Southern Patrons Foundation, was the Chair of the NJTL for Southern and served on the National NJTL Committee. Today, he serves as the Foundation’s president, junior program coordinator, Southern NJTL chairperson and on the Southern Tennis Foundation board of trustees.

No stranger to awards, Lewis received the Alabama Tennis Association Volunteer Service Award, was inducted to the Alabama Tennis Hall of Fame and later received the Herbert Kessler Service Award for Alabama.

A Certified Professional in two PTR education pathways, Lewis is also a certified tennis umpire and referee. He was the head referee for the American Tennis Association’s 83rd National Championships with more than 700 players and was the referee of the 600-player National Senior Games. He was also the coordinator for the 2009 and 2010 Southern Section Adult Tournament.

PTR is the largest global organization of tennis teaching professionals, with more than 16,500 members in 125 countries.

