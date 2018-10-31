Legislators donate to pedestrian bridge project

× Expand Photos courtesy of Jennifer Andress Legislators present their donations for the Hollywood pedestrian bridge project. (L to R) Homewood City Council members Peter Wright, Mike Higginbotham and Jennifer Andress; Mountain Brook City Council member Virginia Smith; Sen. Rodger Smitherman; Sen. Jabo Waggoner; incoming Sen. Dan Roberts; Rep. Jim Carns, Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch; and Rep. David Faulkner.

Jefferson County legislators have presented donations recently to the cooperative district tasked with creating a pedestrian bridge at Hollywood Boulevard.

State District 15 Senator Slade Blackwell presented a $150,000 check and State District 16 Senator Jabo Waggoner presented a $15,000 check in October. The Jefferson County delegation has been helping support the pedestrian bridge for several months.

Additionally, the cooperative district has been raising money from local running groups and individuals. Financial firm Raymond James also gave $10,000. Mountain Brook and Homewood have also included funding for the bridge in their municipal budgets.

The estimated total cost of the project is around $1.1 million. In late October, elected officials announced that they had secured $1 million in funding from various sources.

Submitted by Jennifer Andress