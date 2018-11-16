Legacy League Home Tour fundraises for scholarships

× Expand Photo courtesy of Samford University Legacy League The Yancey home in Mountain Brook is one of several homes visitors can tour as part of the Legacy League Home Tour.

The Samford University Legacy League’s largest annual fundraiser, its holiday home tour, will return Thursday, Dec. 6.

The Legacy League Home Tour offers the chance to tour several local homes that have been decked out for the holidays in Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills, including the home of Samford University President Andy Westmoreland.

Ticket proceeds go toward financial need scholarships for Samford students, funded by the League.

Tours will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Dec. 6 at these participating homes:

► Ashley and Trevor Kaple, 2940 Pump House Road, Mountain Brook.

► Danielle and Bart Yancey, 2809 Pump House Road, Mountain Brook.

► Ashley and Andy Prewitt, 417 Sunset Drive, Vestavia Hills.

► Tracy and Robert Stephens, 216 Sheridan Lane, Vestavia Hills.

► Jeanna and Andy Westmoreland, 1994 Shades Crest Road, Vestavia Hills.

The Westmoreland home is also host to a Christmas market with products from local artists, as well as holiday musical entertainment and finger foods.

The Legacy League Home Tour is sponsored by ARC Realty, and tickets are $25 through Dec. 4 or $30 at the door.

The Legacy League has more than 750 members, and event organizer Melinda Mitchell said the Home Tour requires about 200 volunteers each year.

Visit samford.edu/legacyleague for more information or to purchase tickets.