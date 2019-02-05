Lakeshore Foundation hosts annual Demolition Derby

× 1 of 24 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Lakeshore Foundation hosted their annual wheelchair rugby tournament, Demolition Derby, Feb. 1-3. × 2 of 24 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Lakeshore Foundation hosted their annual wheelchair rugby tournament, Demolition Derby, Feb. 1-3. × 3 of 24 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Lakeshore Foundation hosted their annual wheelchair rugby tournament, Demolition Derby, Feb. 1-3. × 4 of 24 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Lakeshore Foundation hosted their annual wheelchair rugby tournament, Demolition Derby, Feb. 1-3. × 5 of 24 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Lakeshore Foundation hosted their annual wheelchair rugby tournament, Demolition Derby, Feb. 1-3. × 6 of 24 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Lakeshore Foundation hosted their annual wheelchair rugby tournament, Demolition Derby, Feb. 1-3. × 7 of 24 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Lakeshore Foundation hosted their annual wheelchair rugby tournament, Demolition Derby, Feb. 1-3. × 8 of 24 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Lakeshore Foundation hosted their annual wheelchair rugby tournament, Demolition Derby, Feb. 1-3. × 9 of 24 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Lakeshore Foundation hosted their annual wheelchair rugby tournament, Demolition Derby, Feb. 1-3. × 10 of 24 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Lakeshore Foundation hosted their annual wheelchair rugby tournament, Demolition Derby, Feb. 1-3. × 11 of 24 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Lakeshore Foundation hosted their annual wheelchair rugby tournament, Demolition Derby, Feb. 1-3. × 12 of 24 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Lakeshore Foundation hosted their annual wheelchair rugby tournament, Demolition Derby, Feb. 1-3. × 13 of 24 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Lakeshore Foundation hosted their annual wheelchair rugby tournament, Demolition Derby, Feb. 1-3. × 14 of 24 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Lakeshore Foundation hosted their annual wheelchair rugby tournament, Demolition Derby, Feb. 1-3. × 15 of 24 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Lakeshore Foundation hosted their annual wheelchair rugby tournament, Demolition Derby, Feb. 1-3. × 16 of 24 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Lakeshore Foundation hosted their annual wheelchair rugby tournament, Demolition Derby, Feb. 1-3. × 17 of 24 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Lakeshore Foundation hosted their annual wheelchair rugby tournament, Demolition Derby, Feb. 1-3. × 18 of 24 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Lakeshore Foundation hosted their annual wheelchair rugby tournament, Demolition Derby, Feb. 1-3. × 19 of 24 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Lakeshore Foundation hosted their annual wheelchair rugby tournament, Demolition Derby, Feb. 1-3. × 20 of 24 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Lakeshore Foundation hosted their annual wheelchair rugby tournament, Demolition Derby, Feb. 1-3. × 21 of 24 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Lakeshore Foundation hosted their annual wheelchair rugby tournament, Demolition Derby, Feb. 1-3. × 22 of 24 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Lakeshore Foundation hosted their annual wheelchair rugby tournament, Demolition Derby, Feb. 1-3. × 23 of 24 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Lakeshore Foundation hosted their annual wheelchair rugby tournament, Demolition Derby, Feb. 1-3. × 24 of 24 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Lakeshore Foundation hosted their annual wheelchair rugby tournament, Demolition Derby, Feb. 1-3. Prev Next

Wheelchair rugby athletes from the United States and Canada made their way to Birmingham for the Lakeshore Foundation's Demolition Derby the first weekend in February.

Each team competed in four games, with the top teams from pool A and pool B facing off in the championship round. The home team, Lakeshore Demolition, played Texas Stampede. Texas Stampede ultimately won the championship game, 49-48. Lakeshore Demolition took second, followed by the Tampa Generals.

The Lakeshore Foundation will be hosting additional wheelchair rugby action May 18-26 for the Four Nations International Wheelchair Rugby Tournament. There, USA Wheelchair Rugby will compete on their home courts against Japan, Great Britain and Australia. Learn more at lakeshore.org or usawr.org.