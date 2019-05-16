Knights of Columbus, Boy Scouts to host flag retirement ceremony

× Expand File photo. The Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Assembly will host its annual flag retirement ceremony on top of the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church parking deck.

On June 8, the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Assembly will host its annual flag retirement ceremony on top of the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church parking deck.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and will end between 7-7:30 p.m., though Boy Scouts taking part in the event are asked to arrive at 6 p.m.

“We are looking to have a collaborative effort with boys from a couple of different troops there to perform the flag retirement ceremony,” the Knights said in a release.

Don Tighe, Troop 237 leader, said people can turn in flags to be retired the week before the event. There will be barrels set up at the location, and Tighe said about 50 to 60 flags are taken in each year and retired by Scouts.

In the retirement ceremony, Scouts will tear the flag and stripes and bundle them as part of the formal flag retiring process. Bundling the flags, he said, reduces the amount of time it takes to retire all of the flags they’ll receive for the event.

The drop-off time is from noon to 6 p.m. the day of the event, and flags can be dropped off under the parking deck at Our Lady of Sorrows, the Knights said.

Contact the Knights by emailing Rick Lange at ricky.o.lange@gmail.com if you have flags to drop off ahead of the event.