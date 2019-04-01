Kiwanis, State Farm host bike rodeo

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alexander Montoya, Thomas Waters State Farm Kids try out a bicycle course during the Hammerfest Pro cycling event.

On March 16, as part of the Birmingham Hammerfest Pro cycling event, the Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook teamed up with Thomas Waters State Farm to put together a Kids’ Bike Rodeo at the event.

The Kid’s Zone was put together to provide a fun, inclusive community event that promotes safe cycling. Aside from being able to spectate the pro bike races, the Kids’ Zone consisted of a bike course designed to put skills to the test. It also had a Bike Check station where kids could have their bike checked for safety, two inflatables for kids to play on and a St. Patrick’s Day themed arts and crafts area.

Children’s Hospital handed out safe cycling brochures to give tips for families with children learning to ride. In the afternoon, the Specialized Wolfpack-Jakroo Women’s pro cycling team stopped by to do a photo op/meet and greet. Thomas Waters State Farm is interested in doing more bike rodeos in the Homewood area and can be reached at alex@thomaswaters.com.

Submitted by Alexander Montoya, Thomas Waters State Farm