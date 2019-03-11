Kiwanis Club serves about 800 people at annual Pancake Day

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers A large turnout About 800 people were expected to attend the annual Pancake Day sale and fundraiser at The Exceptional Foundation on Saturday, March 9, 2019 × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers An important job Tom Callison (L) and Shane Black (R) of the Homewood-Mountain Brook Kiwanis Club cook sausage at the 2019 Pancake Day sale. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Hot off the grill Hank Spencer of the Kiwanis Club cooked pancakes at the club's annual Pancake Day sale March 9. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Enjoying breakfast Some of the attendees at the annual Pancake Day sale at The Exceptional Foundation, which has been held for 35 years. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers All finished Having enjoyed their breakfast, 2019 Pancake Day attendees Barbara and Bob Koehler enjoy a chat. × 6 of 7 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Feeding the family Mom Angela Leigh enjoys pancakes with Francis (L) and Emory (R). × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Not just breakfast Pancake Day also offered this silent auction, as well as kids activities. Prev Next

The Homewood-Mountain Brook Kiwanis Club held its 35th annual Pancake Day sale and fundraiser at The Exceptional Foundation near Central Park on the morning of Saturday, March 9.

As always, the event included a low-cost, all-you-can-eat breakfast prepared by Kiwanis members, and featured pancakes and sausage, as well as milk, coffee and orange juice.

There was also a silent auction and an area in the facility’s gymnasium with kids activities.

Organizers expected to serve about 800 people, up from 750 the year before, according to club president Sue Ritter.

The event was also expected to raise about $26,000 for area charities, up from about $22,000 in 2018, according to Ritter.

Ritter — taking a break from announcing the winning bidders of some silent auction items — attempted to explain the appeal of the long-running Pancake Day event.

“I think from the Kiwanis perspective, we just love to run the the event, and it's a great way to raise funds for the many charities around the area that help women and children, and that's really our charge, that's really our mission,” she said. “It’s all about trying to improve our community one child and one family at a time,” she said.

Pancake Day is also a fun event for families in the area, especially with the silent auction and kids zone, she said.

“It tends to draw largely from Homewood, but we do have people from Mountain Brook and surrounding areas,” Ritter said. “We have some folk that are up here from Indian Springs and Hoover and some other areas today.”

The all-you-can-eat breakfast is a good deal, she added. “Kids younger than five eat free, so you can come and for $10 you can feed your family,” Ritter said.

In addition to fundraising, the club likes to do lots of hands-on volunteer and service projects, according to Ritter.

For more information about the Homewood-Mountain Brook Kiwanis Club, go to homewood-mtbrook-al.kiwanisone.org.