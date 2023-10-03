Kids can share thoughts in new library board

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library. The newly formed Kids Advisory Board held its first meeting at the Homewood Public Library on Sept. 12. The program is dedicated to students in grades 3-5.

The Homewood Public Library recently launched a new initiative for kids to make an impact both at the library and in their community.

The Kids Advisory Board is open to upper elementary students and tweens. It was created due to the interest of those who aren’t quite old enough to be a part of the library’s Teen Advisory Board, which was formed in 2015.

Membership in the TAB sometimes reached up to 50 teen volunteers, and four former teen members are now library employees. A need for a similar organization for younger helpers became apparent.

“In TAB, we have an awesome group of teens who volunteer for library events,” said children’s librarian Jaycee Chapman. “In our children's department, we have lots of kids who are interested in new programs and passionate about getting involved. It was the perfect opportunity to develop KAB.”

KAB members will participate in small projects and outreach events at the library and in the community. Chapman said most KAB meetings will be held at the library, but the group will occasionally meet elsewhere.

In October, there will be a field trip to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society to spend an hour volunteering.

The advisory board is looking for kids who can offer insight and enthusiasm. KAB is in its early stages and insight from its members is particularly valuable.

“We really want the kids to make KAB their own,” Chapman said. “We want to hear what sort of service activities and other events they want to do. The kids that join can play an integral role in building this new program from the ground up.”

Third through fifth graders can apply on the library website with an adult’s help and permission. In the application, kids are asked to suggest ideas for future events and explain why they wish to join.

“Acceptance will be contingent upon how much space is available, as there are currently limited spots,” Chapman said. Applications are welcome at any time.

In addition to community service, there will be lots of fun and opportunities for making new friends.

“Our priority will be providing service to the library and to the community,” Chapman said, “but we also want to build a team of kids who love literature and media and provide a space for them to meet others who they may not go to school with, and hang out and have fun.”

The first KAB meeting was held in September and Chapman said she has high hopes that more kids will decide to join and that the organization will have a big impact in their lives.

“Our hope is that KAB will be an outlet for kids to have their voices heard in the library and in the community,” she said. “We want to inspire our team to get involved in their communities and make a positive difference in small but mighty ways.”