Ward 4’s Kent Haines running for City Council Ward 4, Place 1

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kent Haines Kent Haines announced he is running in the 2020 municipal election for Homewood City Council in Ward 4, Place 1.

Ward 4’s Kent Haines announced he is running in this year’s election for Homewood City Council in Ward 4, Place 1.

Haines, 34, is an instructor at UAB in the math department. He has been an active observer of local politics, he said, and this is his first political campaign.

Haines said he believes the city needs to improve its communication with residents. If elected, he will write a weekly newsletter to his constituents, he said, and it will contain information on important events, City Council meetings, board vacancies and more.

He also said he wants to develop a citywide vision for Homewood and foster development in line with that vision.

“I know that Homewood residents choose to live here because Homewood is a city unlike any other in the Birmingham area,” he said. “We want any new development to help Homewood maintain its distinct character, walkable neighborhoods and diverse communities.”

Last, Haines said he would like the city to consider hiring a city manager to run the day-to-day operations of the city.

“We have a part-time mayor and part-time council, and as a result there is nobody at the top of the city’s government with the full-time responsibility of ensuring that the city runs smoothly and efficiently,” he said.

In addition to his experience as an educator, Haines is also a member of the executive committee for the WBHM Junior Board and is a member of the Israel-World Jewry Bureau for the Birmingham Jewish Federation. He publishes a free, weekly newsletter that teaches parents how to play math games at home with their children. He also has run free game workshops for children at the Homewood Public Library.

Haines received his bachelor’s degree in economics from Brown University and a Master of Science degree in math education from the University of Pennsylvania.

Visit his website at www.kenthaines.com or his Facebook page at facebook.com/kenthaines4homewood for more information.

The election for Homewood mayor and City Council seats is Aug. 25. Qualifying starts July 7 and goes through July 21.

If you are running in this year's election for mayor or for a seat on City Council, please email ischnader@starnespublishing.com to be featured in our upcoming election guide.