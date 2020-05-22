West Homewood's Justin Limbaugh running for City Council Ward 2

× Expand Photo courtesy of Justin Limbaug Justin Limbaugh is running for Homewood City Council in Ward 2.

Limbaugh grew up in Bluff Park but has been living in his West Homewood home since 2009, which is “a five-minute jog” from Patriot Park. He has never held public office, but he established the West Homewood Neighborhood Association as a state and federally recognized non-profit organization. This organization promotes the West Homewood community and its businesses and interests, he said.

As a council member, Limbaugh said he will lead the effort to establish a trailhead facility for the Shades Creek Greenway Trail.

“It will be a small building to provide trail-goers access to bathrooms and cover from the occasional pop-up storm, and it would also serve as a place for the Homewood Environmental Commission to post educational material about current efforts on the trail,” he said. “With all the resources we're putting into the trail extension, a small facility makes sense.”

Another issue Limbaugh will highlight is meeting accessibility, he said. He will advocate for public meetings to be recorded and uploaded or streamed live. Limbaugh is an IT specialist, and he said he will use his experience to find an accessible solution for City Hall.

Limbaugh will also show up to every meeting on time, he said. If he misses a meeting, he will donate $100 to a Homewood-based charity, he said. He also plans to create an email newsletter with city updates that any resident can sign up for.

Limbaugh holds a seat on the board of the Phyllis Foundation. This nonprofit organization provides funding to charities, some of which are Homewood organizations. He also maintains a blog, westhomewood.org, to update his neighbors who aren’t on social media on events and upcoming recycling days.

He received his computer engineering degree from Auburn in 2002 and currently works as a senior systems engineer at RoundTower Technologies, LLC.

Current Ward 2 councilors are Mike Higginbotham and Andrew Wolverton.

The election for Homewood mayor and City Council seats is Aug. 25. Qualifying starts July 7 and goes through July 21.

Visit Limbaugh’s Facebook page at facebook.com/LimbaughForWestHomewood or his website at justinlimbaugh.com for more information.

Beverly Brice LeBoeuf also announced this week that she is running for City Council in Ward 2.

If you are running in this year's election for mayor or for a seat on City Council, please email ischnader@starnespublishing.com to be featured in our upcoming election guide.