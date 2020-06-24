Hollywood’s John Hardin running for City Council in Ward 5

Ward 5 City Councilman John Hardin announced he is running for reelection.

Hardin has served Ward 2 since his appointment in November 2019. He is a partner in Shannon Waltchack, LLC, and he has been a resident of Homewood for 29 years.

As a member of the Public Works Committee, Hardin hopes to continue connecting Homewood via sidewalks if reelected, he said.

“I am a huge believer in the concept [that] sidewalks bring a community together,” his website reads. “When the stay-at-home order was put into place, more people than ever were enjoying the outdoors and walking our neighborhoods.”

He also believes Homewood would benefit from hiring a city manager, he said. This person would work every day on a full-time basis to help improve the city. This person would also be the city’s chief economic developer.

Last, Hardin’s platform aims to keep Homewood fiscally sound. Hardin is also a member of the Finance Committee, and he said he believes the city leadership has done a great job putting Homewood in a strong financial position.

“We may be heading into some difficult economic times in the next 18-24 months, so I want to use my business and financial background to make sure we continue to have a firm financial footing,” his website reads.

In addition to serving on City Council, Hardin is also active in his church and the community at large. He is a board member of the downtown YMCA, Villa Maria HUD Housing and St. Vincent's Hospital Foundation, and he is a founding board member of Leadership Shelby County. At the Diocese of Birmingham, he is Property Committee Chair and serves on the Finance Council. He also has been named Top 40 under 40 by Birmingham Business Journal.

He graduated from Texas A&M in 1982 with a degree in business and 1983 with a master’s degree in real estate.

The election for Homewood mayor and City Council seats is Aug. 25. Qualifying starts July 7 and goes through July 21.

If you are running in this year's election for mayor or for a seat on City Council, please email ischnader@starnespublishing.com to be featured in our upcoming election guide.