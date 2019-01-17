Jane Austen Regency Ball gives fans a chance to dance

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library. Attendees at the Jane Austen Regency Ball at Homewood Public Library — some in period costume — got into the spirit of the event, which was hosted by the Jane Austen Society of North America –Alabama Region.

The Homewood Public Library will host the third annual Jane Austen Regency Ball in the Large Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 7-9 p.m.

The event is hosted by the Jane Austen Society of North America – Alabama Region, and those interested in attending don’t need to be trained ballroom dancers. According to the Homewood Library website, a “caller” will be present to give instructions on how to do the dances.

Sticking to the Jane Austen theme, the library and Jane Austen Society encourage attendees to come dressed according to the period of time that Austen wrote in. However, they don’t require it.

The event has become a library staple after the strong reception of the first Regency Ball two years ago, with more than 70 people in attendance. According to Hollye Farmer, the Jane Austen Society’s regional coordinator, having everyone together learning how to dance the same way as characters in Austen’s novels makes it fun. But it’s the author’s fame that brings people out, she said.

The cost of the event is $15 per person and includes a practice dancing session. The ball is geared toward those 12 and older.

Tickets must be bought in advance from Jan. 9 through Feb. 11. To purchase tickets, please call 578-8280 or email the Jane Austen Society at jasna.alabama@gmail.com.