Jam out for Homewood schools at Grateful Dads fundraiser Nov. 14

× Expand Photo by Alyx Chandler. The Grateful Dads fundraiser, hosted by the Homewood City Schools Foundation, will be a night of live jams, food and drinks at Good People Brewing.

Homewood City Schools Foundation is holding their fifth annual Grateful Dads Band Jam on Nov. 14, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The Foundation encourages adults of the community to come out and jam in support of Homewood schools. Three bands will be performing, featuring some of Homewood’s very own dads.

The Band Jam is used to help raise money for grant programs that provide teachers and students with innovative classroom programs and technology. Homewood teachers can apply twice a year for technology and supplies that they need or programs they would like to implement in the classroom.

“We’re just always excited to get people together,” said foundation director Mary Scott Pearson. “It just ends up being a super fun time. And just the fun of it is it’s for a good cause.”

The adult event will have food and drinks provided by Little Donkey, and the schools will be involved in friendly competition to see who raises the most money.

Teachers and parents alike are encouraged to join and help raise money for their school and support others.

The bands this year are Three Legged Dog, with Homewood dads Chris Hoke, Brian McCool and Danny Whitsett; Talent Show, with Tommy Pruitt, Tony Oliver and McCool; and Legal Limit, with Matt Stephens being the band’s only Homewood dad. Beer and wine will also be offered, with two drinks included in the ticket price.

Due to the growing attendance of the event, the venue has moved to Cahaba Brewing instead of its usual placement at Good People Brewing. Tickets are $35 and can be bought on the Homewood City Schools Foundation website, homewoodcityschoolsfoundation.com.