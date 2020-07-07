Ward 4’s Jalete Nelms running for City Council Ward 4, Place 2

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jalete Nelms Jalete Nelms is running for Homewood City Council.

Ward 4’s Jalete Nelms announced she is running in this year’s election for Homewood City Council in Ward 4, Place 2.

Nelms, 52, is the former constituent services representative in the U.S. Senate for Sen. Richard Shelby and former constituent services representative in the U.S. House of Representatives for Congresswoman Terri Sewell. She has also been active over the past 20 years in local, state and federal campaigns.

“As a 25-year resident of the city, I have grown more and more interested in being part of the community efforts that keep our city prosperous,” she said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Nelms said her overall goal is to enhance current projects involving green spaces in the city and to improve the ability for constituents to communicate with elected officials. She also said she would like to find pockets within the city limits to create dog parks.

“Being a parent and pet owner, I have observed firsthand the importance of parks and green space,” she said in the statement. “An interest I have is to have designated dog parks within the city limits for convenience to residents and to accommodate our pet population.”

She also said her experience with the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives will help her address the networking efforts between residents and officials.

Other relevant experience includes her participation in the City of Homewood Tree Commission, the Homewood City Schools Board of Education Technology Advising Committee and the Homewood City Schools Board of Education Strategic Planning Committee. She is the former PTO president at Edgewood Elementary School and is a former member of Junior League of Birmingham. She also is a Project Corporate Leadership graduate and former United Way Campaign Volunteer Coordinator for Southern Progress Corporation.

Nelms received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Montevallo in speech and communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.

Visit her Facebook page at facebook.com/nelmsforhwd for more information.

The election for Homewood mayor and City Council seats is Aug. 25. Qualifying starts July 7 and goes through July 21.

