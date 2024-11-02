Jack Mitchell: drumming in a full rotation

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Savannah Schmidt. Drum sensation Jack Mitchell raises his hands in a “rock on” sign while playing the drums in the Woodlawn vs Homewood homecoming game at Waldrop Stadium on Sept. 13. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Savannah Schmidt. Patriots drummer Jack Mitchell spins around in his gyroscope, a 360-degree rotating capsule, while playing the drums during a halftime show. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Savannah Schmidt. Patriots drummer Jack Mitchell spins around in his gyroscope, a 360-degree rotating capsule, while playing the drums during a halftime show. Prev Next

Homewood senior Jack Mitchell’s world turned upside down when his band director, Chris Cooper, announced that he had purchased a gyroscope for the Patriots’ 2024 halftime shows.

A gyroscope is a contraption with two circular rings that allow a person — and, in this case, a drum set — anchored in the middle to spin 360 degrees.

“It’s gotta be me in there,” Mitchell said.

Cooper said Mitchell was best suited for the role because “it’s all about personality, personality and personality.”

If you’ve seen Mitchell perform on a Friday night, personality sums it up. Despite being thrown upside down, left and right, his face lacks any fear or reservation, instead looking confident and excited.

“It’s all about hyping it up, delivering a great performance and being a part of the Homewood band,” Mitchell said. That’s why he always ends his performance with both hands high in the air, giving the “rock on” symbol.

A video of Mitchell’s performance appeared on TikTok in early September and garnered millions of views.

Even with his newfound fame, Mitchell remains humble and remembers that each performance is “about showing that you love it.”