Homewood witches get ready to ride, spread Halloween cheer

Staff photo "Witches" ride along Parkridge Drive during the 2017 Homewood Witches Ride. The annual event raises money for the American Cancer Society.

The Homewood Witches Ride will be returning for its tour of Edgewood on Oct. 28.

The Witches Ride donates all funds raised in registration fees and sponsorships to the American Cancer Society.

Lauryn Patton, a community development manager for the American Cancer Society, calls the ride a Homewood “staple.”

“The ride has grown tremendously ... and is a time of celebration for all those who have battled and/or lost their lives to cancer,” she said, calling it “a phenomenal event” that “moves us one step closer to finding a cure for cancer.”

Dressed up in their finest witch’s garb, the women who participate will decorate their bikes (brooms) and toss candy out to all the children along their route, event organizer Daphne Dickson said.

Participants must be 18 years old and female to participate in the two-mile ride through Homewood.

Children of all ages are encouraged to come out and see the parade of witches in the streets, but it is advised that they be accompanied by an adult for their safety and the witches’. Kids who dart into the street for candy could put themselves or the riders in danger.

Registration is $25 and check in will begin at 4:30 p.m. on the day of the ride.

Visit relay.acsevents.org/ or facebook.com/homewoodwitchesride for more details.