Homewood veterinarian receives award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Staci Corder. Dr. Bert Gaddis.

Dr. Robert Gaddis received the Special Award from The Alabama Veterinary Medical Association at the 2020 ALVMA virtual award ceremony.

Gaddis lives in Homewood with his wife Susan and their two sons, Robert and James. They share their home with a lab named Lulu and a rescue named Gracie.

Gaddis received his undergraduate Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Dairy Science in 1981, and his doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from Auburn University in 1983. Gaddis joined the staff at Roswell Animal Hospital in 1983 and then moved over to Indian Springs Animal Hospital, purchasing the full-service clinic in 1984.

After attending dental courses sponsored by the American Animal Hospital Association in the late 1980s, Gaddis discovered that he had a special interest in that area of veterinary medicine. Over the next 10 years, Gaddis began to focus on veterinary dentistry and pursued an alternate pathway residency through the American Veterinary Dental College.

In 2009, Gaddis completed the rigorous standards and criteria for certification set forth by the AVDC, became board certified and earned the title of Diplomate of the American Veterinary Dental College. Gaddis has gone on to serve on the board of the AVDC and chaired several committees throughout the years as well as lecturing on veterinary dentistry at the local, state and national levels. Gaddis is now one of about 200 board-certified animal dentists in the United States, and he is currently the only board-certified animal dentist practicing in the state of Alabama.

In June of 2020, Gaddis recreated Indian Springs Animal Clinic, renaming it Animal Dental Specialists. He changed the focus of the clinic to animal dental services exclusively.

