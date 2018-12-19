Homewood Theatre will present comedy and music in remaining shows in season

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Theatre Performers in a Homewood Theatre production at The Dance Foundation in Homewood. The nonprofit was formed in 2016 and kicked off its third season in August.

Now in its third season, the nonprofit Homewood Theatre is becoming much better known in the community, according to Kyle Bass, the company’s executive director.

And the theatre’s popularity has continued to grow during its 2018-19 season, he said.

“Our audiences have been incredible,” Bass said. “We added extra performances for this season, and we’re still selling out. This makes for a fun night of theatre when you have a good, full house.”

The theatre will try to continue that streak in its three remaining shows of the season at The Dance Foundation.

► “The Red Plaid Shirt,” Jan. 10-13: This is the Alabama premiere of a comedy about two friends who approach retirement in very different ways. It was written by Canadian playwright Michael G. Wilmot, who sent the script to Bass. “I read it and found myself laughing out loud at some of the plot twists and glib dialogue,” Bass said.

► “The Underpants,” April 4-7: This is multi-talented actor Steve Martin’s adaptation of a 1910 farce by German playwright Carl Sternheim. “It would be easy to overdo it, but Martin adds just enough of his ‘wild and crazy guy’ thoughts to make it an enjoyable, hilarious night at the theatre,” Bass said.

► “The World Goes ‘Round,” May 16-19: This musical revue, directed by Jack Mann, features the work of legendary songwriters John Kander and Fred Ebb and a popular local cast. “Our audiences are going to love this show,” Bass said.

The theatre presented “Bill Bugg and Friends Part 2,” a musical revue, in August and the comedy “Funny Little Thing Called Love” in October. For tickets and information, go to homewoodtheatre.com.