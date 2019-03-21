Homewood Theatre to perform satirical comedy ‘The Underpants’

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Theatre. Actors perform in a past production at the Homewood Theatre. In April, the Homewood Theatre group will perform Steve Martin’s “The Underpants.”

Homewood Theatre, a nonprofit community theatre group, will perform Steve Martin’s “The Underpants” April 4-7 at The Dance Foundation in downtown Homewood.

“The Underpants” is a satirical comedy that Homewood Theatre Executive Director Kyle Bass said will appeal to a broad audience.

“This is not a play that you’re really going to have to think about a lot,” Bass said. “This is a good show to come to maybe if you don’t even think you like going to a play.”

Bass said he chose “The Underpants,” which will be directed by David Strickland, because he has always been a fan of Martin’s work.

According to a press release from Homewood Theatre, the play is set in 1910 Germany and follows a couple whose reality is shattered when Theo Markes’ wife, Louise, has her bloomers fall down in public.

The momentary gaffe attracts two men who end up renting a room in the Markes’ home. Unbeknownst to Theo Markes, both men are romantically interested in his wife.

Bass said the show’s cast will include Zoe Wirt, W. Scott Stewart, Debbie Smith, David Coker, Terrance Jackson and Muhammad “Mo” Al-Kahlout.

Homewood Theatre will perform the show April 4-6 at 7:30 p.m. and April 7 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at homewoodtheatre.com. The Dance Foundation is at 1715 27th Court S.

“It’s just a good, fun evening out,” Bass said.